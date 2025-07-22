Shillong, Jul 22 (PTI) With the Meghalaya government launching a massive drive to upgrade school infrastructure, Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma on Tuesday said that the state-run efforts alone are not enough and urged all 60 MLAs and two MPs to contribute to the endeavour actively.

Leading by example, Sangma claimed he had renovated 45 schools in his Rongara-Siju constituency in South Garo Hills district, using Rs 2 lakh per school from MLA scheme funds.

"If each MLA takes care of 50 schools per year, we can make real change in infrastructure," he said, urging other public representatives, including members of district councils, to work towards meaningful development.

"Let's not play the blame game. Let us preach what we practice. Instead of pointing fingers, let's come together and build," he added.

Each legislator in Meghalaya receives an annual allocation of Rs 2.5 crore under the MLA Local Area Development Scheme (MLA-LADS), meant for infrastructure and development work within their constituencies, officials said.

These discretionary funds can be utilised for a wide range of purposes, including school repairs, water supply, rural roads, and health infrastructure, they said.

Notably, the state government, under its Mission Education programme, has launched a large-scale initiative to repair and upgrade over 2,000 government schools within the next two years.

This includes lower and upper primary, secondary, and higher secondary institutions.

In the current year alone, an amount of Rs 100 crore has been sanctioned for upgrading 200 government lower primary (LP) schools, with an additional 300 such institutes identified for future improvements, the officials said.

Nearly 90 per cent of these schools have already undergone or are undergoing renovation, with around 100-200 still pending sanction, they said.

In total, 1,608 schools have been taken up under the programme, with most nearing completion, one of the officials said.

However, there are some schools in Mawsynram, Mylliem, and Khliehriat areas, which are still awaiting implementation, he said.

Funding sources for the renovations include Samagra Shiksha, state government allocations, and contributions from the development funds of MLAs, MPs, and MDCs.

Recently, Rs 33.80 crore was sanctioned for the construction and renovation of 19 upper primary and secondary schools to improve classrooms, sanitation facilities, electrification and quarters, another official said.

Sangma's appeal for shared responsibility is being viewed as a push for a collaborative approach to strengthen Meghalaya's school infrastructure and ensure a better learning environment for students across the state.

