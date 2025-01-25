Shillong, Jan 25 (PTI) Noted historian David Syiemlieh was honoured with Padma Shri on Saturday for his contribution to the field of literature and education.

Syiemlieh, a former chair of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), has edited numerous books

He is a former member of the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), New Delhi, and is also the former vice-chancellor of the Rajiv Gandhi University in Itanagar.

Congratulating him, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said, "This recognition is a testament to his invaluable contributions to literature, education, and the broader cultural landscape. We are incredibly proud of Prof Syiemlieh's remarkable achievements, and his success continues to inspire us all," he added.

He was the honourary director of the Indian Council of Social Science Research–North Eastern Regional Centre (ICSSR-NERC). At the North-Eastern Hill University in Shillong, he taught courses on capitalism and imperialism, modern Indian history and the history of Christianity in the region.

