Kadinamkulam, January 25: In a shocking incident in Kerala’s Kadinamkulam, a 30-year-old woman, Athira, was brutally murdered by her lover, Johnson alias Raju (45), while they were having sex. The accused slashed her throat during the act and fled the scene wearing her husband’s shirt. Athira, a Kayamkulam native and the wife of a temple priest, was found murdered in her home on Tuesday morning.

Johnson, who befriended Athira through Instagram reels and had been in a relationship with her for over a year, had repeatedly borrowed money from her, totaling around INR 1.25 lakh. He had also been harassing her for more money and pressuring her to elope. On the day of the crime, Johnson arrived at her house early in the morning and waited for her husband and children to leave. Lucknow Shocker: Furious Over Being Ignored, Man Kills Woman, Her 6-Year-Old Daughter in UP; Stages Robbery To Mislead Police.

While Athira prepared tea, he hid a knife under the mattress. During their intimate encounter, he used the knife to kill her, slitting her throat before fleeing on her scooter to Chirayinkeezhu railway station and boarding a train to Kottayam. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Slits Wife’s Throat Over Infidelity Suspicion, Kills Daughter and Niece for Supporting Her; Surrenders With Blood-Stained Weapon in Peenya.

The police arrested Johnson after identifying him through CCTV footage and call records. He confessed to the crime, claiming he killed Athira for rejecting his demands. The investigation also revealed financial disputes and threats involving private pictures. Johnson is now in custody and faces multiple charges, including murder.

