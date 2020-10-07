Shillong, Oct 7 (PTI) At least 128 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Wednesday, pushing the tally to 7,165, a senior health department official said.

East Khasi Hills, of which state capital Shillong is a part, continues to be the worst-affected region with 72 new cases. The district has 1,693 active cases, and recorded 55 of the total 60 coronavirus fatalities in the northeastern state, Health Services director Aman War said.

Ri Bhoi accounted for 33 new cases, followed by West Garo Hills at 11. Four cases were registered in East Garo Hills, two each in West Jaintia Hills and East Jaintia Hills, and one in North Garo Hills.

Altogether 88 patients were found to have been cured of the viral infection on Wednesday, increasing the total number of recoveries to 4,694.

Meghalaya currently has 2,411 cases, War said.

As many as 1.64 lakh samples have been sent for testing so far, he added.

