Today's IPL Match Live: Check Indian Premier League 2026 Schedule for May 20

The league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 moves into its final week as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) prepare to host arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) at Eden Gardens tonight, Wednesday, 20 May. Match 65 of the tournament presents entirely contrasting motivations for both sides heading into the business end of the season. You can follow Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match scorecard here.

For the hosts, the fixture is a strict must-win encounter to remain relevant in a highly competitive mid-table bottleneck. For Mumbai Indians, the match offers an opportunity to play the role of spoilers and salvage pride in what has been a difficult campaign.

KKR vs MI Match Details and Timings

The match is scheduled to begin at the traditional evening slot of 7:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST.

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, Match 65

Date: Wednesday, 20 May 2026

Time: 7:30 PM IST (14:00 GMT)

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Live Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar KKR Playoff Chances

Kolkata Knight Riders currently sit seventh on the IPL 2026 points table, having accumulated 11 points from 12 matches. Following Rajasthan Royals' successful run chase against Lucknow Super Giants yesterday, the qualification math has become exceptionally tight. A defeat tonight will officially eliminate the Knight Riders from the tournament. To qualify, KKR must win tonight and their subsequent final league game against Delhi Capitals, while relying on other results to swing in their favour.

Mumbai Indians, conversely, are placed ninth with just 8 points from 12 matches and have already been mathematically eliminated from the playoff race. Hardik Pandya's side will look to execute their combinations cleanly and finish their remaining fixtures on a positive note.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 07:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).