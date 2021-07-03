Shillong, Jul 3 (PTI) Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally rose to 51,035 as 460 more people tested positive for the virus while six new fatalities pushed the death toll to 855 on Saturday, a senior health department official said.

Health Services Director Aman War said four deaths were reported from East Khasi Hills district and one each from East Jaintia Hills and West Jaintia Hills district.

War said 522 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 45,596.

Meghalaya currently has 4,584 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The state has so far tested over 7.01 lakh samples for COVID-19.

A total of 7.23 lakh people have been inoculated in the state of which 82,627 people have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, War said.

