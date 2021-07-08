Shillong, Jul 8 (PTI) Meghalaya on Thursday reported 532 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 53,244, a health department official said.

The state now has 4,391 active cases, Health Services Director Aman War said.

The death toll rose to 890, as four more people from East Khasi Hills district, East Jaintia Hills, West Jaintia Hills and Ri Bhoi succumbed to the infection, he said.

At least 366 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in the northeastern state to 47,963, he said.

The state has so far conducted over 7.01 lakh sample tests for COVID-19. Altogether, 7.74 lakh people were inoculated till Wednesday with 90,817 of them having received both doses of the vaccine, War said.

