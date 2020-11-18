Shillong, Nov 17 (PTI) Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,791 on Tuesday as 85 more people, including eight security personnel, tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

A 65-year-old woman succumbed to the infection in West Garo Hills district, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 102, he said.

As many as 283 more people were cured of the disease, Health Services Director Aman War said.

East Khasi Hills district, under which Shillong falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 46, followed by West Garo Hills (18) and South West Garo Hills (14), he said.

Seven armed forces and paramilitary personnel and one policeman are among the new patients, the official said.

The state now has 734 active coronavirus cases, while 9,955 people have been cured of the disease, War said.

A total of 2.23 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, he added.

