Shillong, May 31 (PTI) Meghalaya on Monday reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases as 977 patients recuperated from the disease while 408 new infections, pushed the tally to 35,598, a senior Health department official said.

The state also reported 14 new COVID-19 fatalities which pushed the death toll to 578, Health Services Director, Aman War said.

The deaths were reported from East Khasi Hills district (9), Ri Bhoi (2) and one each from South West Khasi Hills, South West Garo Hills and West Jaintia Hills district.

He said 977 patients recuperated from COVID-19 during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,107.

Meghalaya currently has 6,913 active COVID-19 cases.

The state has so far tested over 5.98 lakh samples for COVID-19, he said.

A total of 4.59 lakh people have been inoculated in the state of which over 83,000 people have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, War said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)