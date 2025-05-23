Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], May 23 (ANI): Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma launched the German Language Training Programme for Overseas Placement at the Shillong Tech Park on Thursday.

The programme, supported by the Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS) under the Department of Labour, Employment & Skill Development, is aimed at training and placing qualified healthcare professionals from the state in Germany.

Following the successful deployment of Meghalaya's youth to Japan and Singapore, Germany has now become the next destination offering a global stage for the state's aspiring nurses and healthcare professionals.

"What we are doing here today is converting a challenge into a great opportunity. Meghalaya has one of the youngest populations in the country, and we are turning this demographic advantage into a global force. If we send even 30,000 professionals abroad, the remittances can amount to Rs 250 crore a month -- that's Rs 3000 crore a year into our families' hands", the Chief Minister remarked.

He assured full support from the state, including financial aid for initial training and building trust for overseas placements and said, "Parents once hesitated due to concerns over cost and safety. Today, the government stands as a guarantor. We are here to ensure your children are safe, guided, and given the best opportunities."

The Chief Minister also committed to personally accompanying the first batch of selected candidates to Germany.

He further said that this collaboration would strengthen the relationship between India and Germany, and is glad that Meghalaya, through its strong young workforce, is able to be a part of that growth story.

"Germany is facing an urgent shortage of healthcare professionals. By 2035, we will need 7 million additional skilled workers. Today's programme marks a life-changing journey -- these young professionals will not only work in Germany but thrive, contribute, and grow," said Andrea Jeske, Deputy Consul General, who is representing the German Consulate Kolkata, who expressed deep optimism about the partnership.

She further highlighted Germany's new immigration policies, like the Opportunity Card and the Skilled Immigration Act, which provide smoother pathways for non-EU workers.

Jan Eben, Country Director General of People to Help Germany, underscored the programme's holistic approach, highlighting that this partnership is not just about jobs but it's about building lives.

He further said, "We support candidates from training to integration. From language and cultural training to meeting you at the airport in Germany, you will never be alone on this journey."

IndieTalent, in partnership with 2COMS Group, is the implementing agency providing end-to-end support, including training, visa processing, and placement services.

Payel Bhattacharya, Business Head of IndieTalent, added, "This collaboration is about dreams. The youth of Meghalaya are already shining in Japan and Singapore. Now, they are set to make their mark in Germany too."

The programme will see selected candidates undergo six months of intensive German language training (up to B2 level), followed by interviews, visa procedures, and final placement in reputed German healthcare institutions.

With 750+ offer letters already issued under IndieTalent's initiatives and over 580 migration formalities completed, this Meghalaya-Germany partnership marks another proud stride in placing the state's youth on the global workforce map. (ANI)

