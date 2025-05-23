London, May 23: The UK government is considering a pilot program in 20 prisons across two regions, exploring the use of chemical castration as a way to tackle persistent prison overcrowding and help reduce reoffending rates among sex offenders. UK Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood has confirmed that the chemical castration programme could be made mandatory as part of sweeping justice reforms.

The chemical castration approach, officially termed “medication to manage problematic sexual arousal,” is being tested as an alternative or supplement to incarceration for offenders deemed at high risk of reoffending. UK Shocker: Prison Officer Boasts About Performing Sex Acts on Inmate at Doncaster Prison, Calls Herself ‘His Queen’; Jailed for 21 Months.

What Is Chemical Castration?

Chemical castration involves administering medication to suppress sexual drive and function by reducing testosterone levels. Unlike surgical castration, which is permanent, this method is reversible. The drugs used typically include Anti-androgens, which lower testosterone production, reducing libido and selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), which are used to curb intrusive sexual thoughts. These medications are delivered via injections or pills, often mimicking the hormonal profile of prepubescent males.

Chemical Castration's Potential Side Effects

While potentially effective in reducing reoffending, chemical castration comes with notable health risks, including depression, osteoporosis, weight gain and increased cardiovascular risk. What Are New UK Immigration Rules, Announced by British PM Keir Starmer To Tighten Up Migration Policy?

Why Is the UK Considering Chemical Castration Now?

Several media reports said Britain's prison system is under severe strain. In July, the Labour government announced early release measures to address what it called a looming “total breakdown of law and order.” The prison population in England and Wales hit record highs in September, which led the government to use police cells for overflow.

The Independent Sentencing Review, led by former Conservative justice minister David Gauke, called for fewer custodial sentences and more use of supervised release and monitoring. The review backed chemical castration as a tool to mitigate sexual reoffending risks, particularly for early-release cases.

Until now, chemical castration has been available on a voluntary basis in the UK. However, Mahmood told Parliament she is “exploring whether mandating the approach is possible” and indicated she is “not squeamish” about expanding its use.

How Effective Is Chemical Castration?

Gauke cautioned that chemical castration is “not appropriate for every sexual offender” and emphasised the need for evidence-based application. He said many offenders “want to reduce their desires” and that the policy could help lower reoffending rates, though it is not a silver bullet.

Which Countries Use Chemical Castration?

Chemical castration is used, both voluntarily and mandatorily, in several countries. It is mandatory in Poland, Russia, Moldova, Estonia, and several US states (e.g., California, Florida, Louisiana). Countries such as Germany, Denmark, Portugal, Argentina, Israel, South Korea, and parts of the US use It voluntarily. Germany, for instance, uses it in psychiatric settings alongside psychotherapy, while in the US, laws vary by state.

The UK government says it will proceed with the pilot while evaluating whether to make chemical castration compulsory for specific offenders. Human rights advocates, legal experts, and medical professionals remain divided, citing ethical, medical, and legal concerns.

