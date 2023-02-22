New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) A member of a criminal gang, who faces charges of robbery and extortion, has been arrested from northwest Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area, police said on Wednesday.

Mohammad Ladla is named in seven cases and is a member of the Rishi Raj Surakhpuria gang, they said.

Police said a country-made pistol and two live cartridges were seized from him.

He has confessed that he is an active member of the gang and along with his associates, including Santosh, Jeetu and Lavkush, used to threaten and extort money from bootleggers and gamblers, a senior police officer said.

In April last year, he along with his associates coerced a bootlegger to pay a fixed amount every month to the gang. But when he refused to do so, they robbed him at gunpoint, police said.

Besides robbery and extortion, Ladla is also accused of theft and gambling, they said.

The pistol seized by Ladla, who has served jail time, had bought it last week from Rajesh. He had met Rajesh at Surakhpur Road in Najafgarh, police added.

