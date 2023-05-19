New Delhi, May 19: In a significant milestone for the Navy, MH60R helicopter has undertaken maiden landings on the indigenously designed and constructed destroyer, INS Kolkata, officials said on Friday. This achievement provides a major boost to the Navy's Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) capability, they said.

MH60R helicopter is a versatile platform known for its exceptional ASW, surveillance, anti-shipping, and search and rescue capabilities, a senior Navy official said. Also Read | Indian Navy P-81 Aircraft Locates Capsized Chinese Fishing Vessel in Indian Ocean.

Its integration with Indian Navy warships would further strengthen the Navy's capability to counter underwater threats, monitor maritime activities and conduct surveillance operations, the officials said.

