New Delhi, May 19: After an extensive Search and Rescue (SAR) operation, the Indian Navy's P-81 aircraft located the capsized Chinese fishing vessel that sank in the Indian Ocean earlier this week. The P-8I aircraft undertook an extensive search in the area and located the capsized fishing vessel on Thursday.

The position of the capsized boat was relayed to People's Liberation Army Navy PLA (N) warships for further assistance. Subsequently, P-8I also sighted the fishing vessel's liferaft and guided the fishing vessel Lu Peng Yuan Yu 017 towards it. Vietnam Sends Ship To Track Chinese Vessel Patrolling Russian Gas Field in South China Sea EEZ.

Indian Navy is further on standby to provide any additional assistance to the ongoing SAR efforts. Notably, in humanitarian action, the Indian Navy has Indian Navy deployed its Air MR assets including P81 aircraft in the region and offered assistance in the ongoing search. Chinese Boat Capsize: China President Xi Jinping Orders All-Out Efforts To Rescue 39 People Missing After Fishing Vessel Sank in Indian Ocean.

Taking to Twitter, Indian Navy said, "In a swift humanitarian action on 17 May Indian Navy deployed its Air MR assets in the Southern IOR approx 900 Nm from India, in response to the sinking of a Chinese Fishing Vessel Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028 with 39 crew onboard. The crew incl nationals from China, Indonesia and the Philippines."

"P8I aircraft have carried out multiple and extensive searches despite adverse weather and located multiple objects possibly belonging to the sunken vessel. As an immediate response, SAR eqpt was deployed at the scene by the Indian aircraft on request of PLA (N) ships closing the area," the army added.

Earlier, on Tuesday, a Chinese deep-sea fishing vessel capsized in the central Indian Ocean, leaving 39 people on board missing, including 17 Chinese mariners, 17 Indonesian mariners and five Philippine mariners.

Further, Indian Navy tweeted, "In a display of India's obligations as a credible and responsible partner for ensuring safety at sea, the Indian Navy units also coordinated SAR efforts with other units in the area and guided PLA(N) warships transiting to the scene of the incident."

"Indian Navy continues to remain deployed to provide all possible assistance to the ongoing SAR efforts," it added. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Thursday over the update regarding ongoing search and rescue efforts for the missing vessel, said, "The Chinese distant-water fishing boat 'Lupeng Yuanyu 028' capsized while passing through the central part of the Indian Ocean on May 16. Thirty-nine crew members on board are missing and an emergency search and rescue operation is underway. The Chinese government has made saving the crew a high priority. President Xi Jinping made special instructions to deploy additional rescue forces, coordinate with international marine search and rescue assistance and make all-out rescue efforts."

"Premier Li Qiang made the instruction demanding fast coordination with relevant forces to make all-out rescue efforts. The operation has drawn close attention from across the region. Countries such as Australia, India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, the Maldives and the Philippines have extended emergency assistance and sent sympathies for the Chinese boat and crew. The operation has been commended from various quarters in China and abroad. The Chinese government sincerely appreciates the help from those countries. As we speak, the search and rescue operation is still underway," he added, according to the statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

In the latest development, two bodies were found in the search for 39 crew members missing after a Chinese fishing vessel capsized in the Indian Ocean, Beijing's state media Xinhua news agency reported. The ongoing search operation following the capsizing of the Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028 "found and salvaged the remains of two victims", reported Xinhua.

