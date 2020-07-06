New Delhi, July 6: With Unlock-2 enforced across the country since July 1, a number of migrant workers are returning to work in the national capital. Speaking to ANI, a migrant worker said, "I am from Farrukhabad (Uttar Pradesh). I have been called by my employer, so I have come back."

"People are going back and returning in large numbers. There is not even a slight increase in bus fares," an official at the Kaushambi bus stand in Delhi-NCR said.

Since the beginning of lockdown in March as the COVID-19 cases began to rise, a huge number of workers returned to their native places.

While many were seen walking all the way across the country, several migrant workers returned by buses or trains after the government took note of the situation.

