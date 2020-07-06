Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayer at Mansarovar Temple, on the first Monday of 'Sawan' month. Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayer at Mansarovar Temple, on the first Monday of 'sawan' month. pic.twitter.com/4EL6YRmv7b— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 6, 2020 Prayers being offered at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, on the first Monday of 'sawan' month.Watch Video: #WATCH: Prayers being offered at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, on the first Monday of 'sawan' month. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/vNsw4UNbir— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2020

Mumbai, July 6: Following a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Kerala government on Sunday announced triple lockdown in the capital city for next one week, shutting down the city. The triple lockdown will come into effect from Monday 6 am. People would not be allowed to move out except on medical emergencies. The government, private offices and secretariat will be closed for one week.

Heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai and nearby areas in Maharashtra for three consecutive days, leading to water-logging in low-lying areas and traffic disruptions. About 298 mm of rainfall was recorded in the last 48 hours in Mumbai while the suburbs recorded 357 mm of rain on Sunday.

Workers at Bajaj Auto, India's biggest exporter of motorbikes, have demanded the temporary closure of one of its plants after 250 employees there tested positive for coronavirus, its unions informed on Saturday.

In wake of coronavirus situation in Agra, historical monuments like Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Akbar tomb in Sikandra and others to remain closed until further orders as they fall in 'buffer zone' areas, according to Agra DM. All monuments under Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to open from today.

Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.