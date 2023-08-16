Noida, Aug 16 (PTI) An earthquake of magnitude 1.5 occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, adjoining Delhi, on Wednesday night, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake occurred at 8.57 pm at a depth of six kilometre with the epicenter in the Sector-128 area of Noida, the NCS website showed.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Woman Found Lying in Semi-Naked State Near Wazirabad Crematorium; Probe Launched.

A tremor of magnitude 1.5 is rarely felt on the surface.

Earlier on Wednesday, a 2.9 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Pauri Garhwal region of Uttarakhand around 6 pm, while a 3.4 magnitude tremor was recorded in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, the NCS showed.

Also Read | Gurugram Horror: Security Guard Kills Neighbour Over Stealing His Wife's Saree in Nathupur Village.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)