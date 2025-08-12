Golaghat (Assam) [India], August 12 (ANI): Goa has become the second state after Manipur to send its police personnel to Assam for training. This collaboration showcases the trust and cooperation between the two states and reinforces the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.'

700 Goa Police recruits completed their 43-week basic training at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy (LBPA) in Dergaon, Assam. The training included rigorous sessions on physical fitness, mental resilience, field tactics, and weapon handling.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant attended the passing out parade, highlighting the significance of this inter-state cooperation. Sarma described the partnership as a "manifestation of national integration".

The 700 recruits, who arrived at LBPA in October last year, underwent gruelling training in physical fitness, mental resilience, field tactics and weapon handling. After successful completion of the training, they have been inducted into the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Indian Reserve Battalions.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said, "It is a proud moment for us, as we expand our proven training capabilities and play a key role in preparing the next generation of security personnel to serve the nation with honour. Assam is ready to provide the best of its services to this important national cause."

The Chief Minister said that though physically Assam and Goa are miles apart, the decision of the Goa government in sending its police recruits to LBPA has brought both the states closer.

He said that the fact that Assam has been chosen as the destination for the induction training of the police recruits has reflected the inherent trust and cooperation between the two states.

The Lachit Borphukan Police Academy has earned a reputation as one of India's finest training hubs, attracting interest from forces across states. Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the revamped LBPA earlier this year, marking a significant step in enhancing Assam's police training infrastructure.

Congratulating the recruits, Chief Minister Sarma said that henceforth, the police personnel will be able to serve the people with the highest spirit of dedication and devotion.

He said that the training has given the Goa Police recruits an opportunity to familiarise themselves with the culture and heritage of Assam.

He also mentioned that during the training period, even Assam police personnel have the opportunity to learn about Goa's culture.

He further stated that Assam-Goa relations, a manifestation of national integration, will receive a new impetus from this inter-state police cooperation. Since several youth of Assam, for their vocations, live in Goa,

Chief Minister Sarma, therefore, believed that in any exigency, they can approach the Goa police and seek their help.

It may be noted that out of 700 recruits, 569 are male and 131 are female.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also spoke on the occasion. He said that the recruits being in the position of receiving their training at a prestigious institute like LBPA must consider themselves very lucky.

On the occasion, the Assam Police personnel also demonstrated their skills through adventure sports.

Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, MLAs Bhabendra Nath Bharali, Biswajit Phukan, Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota, DG, Assam Police Harmeet Singh, DG, Goa Police Aloke Kumar and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

