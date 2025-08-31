New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced that all revenue district boundaries will now be aligned with the 12 zones of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. This step will ensure better administrative coordination and prevent jurisdictional complications or disorder.

Calling it a significant step towards good governance, the Chief Minister said the government is determined to resolve people's problems promptly and effectively.

She made the announcement while inaugurating the newly constructed District Development Committee (DDC) Chairman's Office at the District Magistrate (DM) Office Complex in Alipur on Saturday. On this occasion, Rekha Gupta reaffirmed her government's commitment to swift grievance redressal through regular public hearings and urged mass participation in the 'Delhi ko Kude Se Azadi' (Freedom from Garbage) campaign by joining cleanliness drives to achieve a cleaner Delhi.

The programme was attended by Member of Parliament Yogendra Chandolia, the Delhi Government's Minister of Social Welfare, Ravindra Indraj Singh, DDC Chairman Rajkumar Bhatia, MLA Ashok Goel, and several other dignitaries.

The Chief Minister underlined that the government is taking strong measures to address citizens' concerns and to provide timely access to welfare schemes. As part of this effort, all 11 revenue districts will be reorganised in accordance with the 12 municipal zones. This will maintain coordination, eliminate jurisdictional disputes, and ensure the timely resolution of grievances.

She further announced that to make governance more transparent and citizen-centric, Mini Secretariats are being set up in all 11 districts. Strict accountability will be fixed for officials to ensure faster delivery of civic services. She added that the Delhi Government remains committed to making civic services more accessible and transparent.

Highlighting reforms in the North District Office, the Chief Minister informed that its earlier shortcomings have been removed and it has been fully renovated. She said the government has taken concrete steps to strengthen DM offices, which are regarded as symbols of good governance. Since the beginning of her tenure, the renovation of all 11 district offices in Delhi has been undertaken at speed.

District officials are being provided with adequate staff, authority, support, and financial resources to enhance efficiency and effectiveness further.

CM Gupta added that the Chairmen of these offices will maintain direct dialogue with citizens and hold regular public hearings. All officials will be present to ensure the quick resolution of issues. She assured citizens that they can freely approach DM offices, meet the Chairmen and Magistrates, and leave with their concerns resolved. "This is the pledge and commitment of my government," she said.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also joined young volunteers and sanitation activists in a cleanliness drive under the 'Delhi ko Kude Se Azadi' (Freedom from Garbage) campaign.

Students and local residents participated in cleaning the area. CM Gupta remarked that the selfless service of sanitation workers in keeping Delhi clean and beautiful is a noble act of nation-building and a true inspiration for every citizen. She appealed to all Delhiites to treat cleanliness as a personal duty and to act immediately wherever garbage is found. (ANI)

