New Delhi, August 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in the 125th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, at 11 a.m. The landmark episode will be broadcast across the entire Akashvani (All India Radio) and Doordarshan network. It will also be available on the AIR News website, the Newsonair mobile app, and live-streamed on the YouTube channels of AIR News, DD News, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Following the Hindi broadcast, Akashvani will air the programme in various regional languages for wider reach and accessibility. Mann Ki Baat has become a flagship initiative in public communication, providing a unique platform for the Prime Minister to connect directly with citizens on issues of national importance, innovation, and social development. Mann Ki Baat 2025: PM Narendra Modi To Address First Monthly Radio Programme of This Year Today.

Since its inception in October 2014, the programme has touched upon key themes such as cleanliness, environmental conservation, digital literacy, women’s empowerment, and grassroots innovation, often transforming into mass movements driven by citizen participation.

In the 124th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi expressed pride over India's growing achievements in diverse fields such as space, science, sports, and culture. He made a special mention of Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, whose recent return from space was hailed as a moment of great national pride. "The moment Shubhanshu landed safely back on Earth, people jumped with joy. A wave of happiness spread across every heart. The whole country was filled with pride," PM Modi had said. Mann Ki Baat 118th Episode: PM Narendra Modi To Address His First Monthly Radio Broadcast of 2025 on January 19.

Sunday’s edition is expected to continue this tradition of highlighting inspiring stories and celebrating civic contributions. The content of the programme is largely shaped by suggestions and inputs shared by people from across the country via platforms like MyGov and the NaMo App.

As India navigates its path forward in the Amrit Kaal, Mann Ki Baat remains a powerful conduit for dialogue between the government and the people, reinforcing the spirit of participatory governance and collective progress.

