New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Delhiites on Friday woke up to a warm morning with the minimum temperature settling two notches above normal at 28.2 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of development of thunder and lightning.

The maximum temperature in the capital is likely to soar to 44 degrees celsius at the Safdarjung Observatory, the IMD said.

Delhi had recorded a maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius, the highest this year so far, on Sunday.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 58 per cent, the weather office said.

The city air quality was recorded in the moderate category. The AQI was 206 at 9:03 am, according to the data from SAFAR-India Air Quality Service.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

