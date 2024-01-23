Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that the reforms and innovations being made in the mining sectors will help in the economic strengthening of all the states.

CM Yadav made the remark while addressing the second State Mining Ministers' Conference in Kushabhau Thackeray Auditorium in the state capital Bhopal on Tuesday.

The conference was presided over by Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi. During the program, CM Yadav also received a certificate for Madhya Pradesh securing the first position in the country for the best performance in the auctioning of mineral blocks. Notably, the state stood first in the country by auctioning 29 mining blocks.

The Chief Minister and Union Minister Joshi also visited the exhibition organised by the union ministry of mines. The exhibition showcases the achievements of the country's leading mining companies, private agencies and start-ups, including the Geological Survey of India, District Mineral Establishments.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Yadav said, "Our state is not only rich in forest wealth, mineral wealth and natural resources but also advanced and prosperous in terms of rituals, culture and religion. The state government is grateful to Union Minister Joshi for giving Madhya Pradesh the opportunity to host the State Mining Ministers' Conference. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of Union Minister Joshi, the reforms and innovations being made in the mining sector will help in the economic strengthening of all the states."

The initiative taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi to discover and utilise the mineral wealth of the land as well as the marine area of the country is commendable. The increasing availability of accurate information about the mineral wealth existing in different geographical parts of the country is opening the doors for the progress of the country. Activities like the auction of mining blocks have made it possible to utilise the mineral wealth in the interest of people. The people's lives are being transformed using the Mining Fund, the Chief Minister said.

He also said that this conference would definitely prove to be a milestone for the progress in the mining sector and it would also pave the way for resolving the inter-departmental difficulties being faced in the mining sector. Besides, special initiatives would be taken to solve the problems related to the environment and forest department in the mining sector.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Joshi appreciated the work done by Madhya Pradesh under DMFT (District Mineral Foundation Trust) for the development and livelihood of the people affected by mining activities.

Congratulating CM Yadav for Madhya Pradesh securing the first position in the successful auction of mineral blocks, Joshi said, "Mineral resources have an important role in strengthening the country's economy. The auction of mineral blocks and innovations have increased the revenue. Other states should also take initiative towards auctioning mineral blocks. States can bring significant improvement in their economy through sustainable mining. The Central Government is ready to provide all possible cooperation to all the states in the mining sector."

Under the leadership of PM Modi, the country is now moving towards mining of critical minerals and rarest minerals. Data repository availability has increased and licence & lease clearances are also being simplified and expedited, Union Minister Joshi added. (ANI)

