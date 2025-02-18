New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Union Minister JP Nadda chaired the 41st Governing Body Meeting of the National Institute of Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW) on Tuesday.

The high-level strategic meeting focused on evaluating past achievements, shaping plans and scaling up research and training programs to further strengthen India's public health landscape.

He said that with a unified focus on healthcare innovation, education, and accessibility, the meeting highlights an ongoing commitment to advancing public health and family welfare.

In a post on X, Nadda said that with over 120 training programs, various research initiatives, and workshops executed successfully in 2024.

Earlier on Sunday, (February 16) Nadda inaugurated the 2nd AIIMS Oncology Conclave 2025 at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) of AIIMS, Jhajjar campus on Saturday.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the National Cancer Institute (NCI) of AIIMS, Jhajjar campus, is one of the largest public-funded healthcare projects in India, dedicated to providing innovative cancer care and research capabilities.

"The AIIMS Oncology Conclave aimed to bring together leading experts in oncology across all the Institutes of National Importance (INIs) of India to discuss advancements in cancer care, treatment methodologies, and ongoing research initiatives. With a focus on breast cancers and head and neck cancers, the conclave emphasized collaborative efforts in prevention and management of such cancers," the Ministry stated.

Addressing the gathering, Nadda showed his elation over the growth and progress of the NCI since its inauguration in 2019 and stated that "the institute has matured into a world-class healthcare provider in a short span of 6 years, and over time, it has evolved into a referral centre offering multidisciplinary care and providing better and patient-centric care.".

He appreciated the dedication of doctors, health workers and administration of the institute to make the progress happen.

Nadda also went for a special visit to the newly built Nuclear Medicine Targeted Treatment Ward and the Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) Unit at the NCI aimed at improving patient outcomes through state-of-the-art treatment options specifically for thyroid cancers and hematolymphoid cancers, respectively.

Underlining the importance of these developments, Nadda stated that "these new facilities will provide state-of-the-art care to many cancer patients in this region.".

He added, "Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the narrative is changing regarding the Indian healthcare system where Bone marrow Transplant is possible in institutes like NCI." (ANI)

