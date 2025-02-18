Chandigarh, February 18: No proper food, articles of Sikh faith into the dustbin being thrown in to the dustbin and thin blankets to cope with the cold due to air conditioners being run at low temperatures; is how 21-year-old Davinder Singh describes his traumatic experience at the US detention centre after he was apprehended while crossing the US border illegally. Hailing from the village of Nangal Jalalpur in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, Singh was among the second batch of 116 illegal Indian immigrants brought back in a US in a military aircraft on Saturday night.

"The air conditioning was run at an extremely low temperature round the clock in the detention center in the US, and we were given only wafer-thin blankets, which could not provide any sort of protection," claimed Singh, adding that he saw US officials throwing turbans -- an article of Sikh faith -- of many Sikh illegal immigrants into the dustbin. "It was very painful watching turbans being thrown into a dustbin," Davinder told PTI. US Deportation: Women, Children in 2nd Batch of Deportees From US on Amritsar Bound Plane ‘Not Restrained During Flight’, Say Sources.

Compelled to migrate to the US for a better life, Davinder set off on a perilous journey on June 28 last year. He was taken to several countries, including Amsterdam, Suriname, Guatemala and even traversed through the Panama forest. Davinder said he crossed the US border on January 27, after which he and others were apprehended by the US Border Patrol. He said they were taken to a detention centre where he spent 18 of the worst days of his life.

Davinder said they were kept in a hall with 60 to 70 illegal immigrants from various countries under the constant watch of US officials. He said the air conditioners were run non-stop at a very low temperature, and they were given thin blankets, which were even thinner than silver foil paper and one could see through them. Their pleas for shutting off the AC or increasing the temperature fell on deaf ears. "When we would tell them we were feeling cold, they wouldn't bother at all," he said. Deportation of Indians by US: American Military C-17 Aircraft Carrying Second Batch of 116 Illegal Indian Immigrants Lands at Amritsar Airport (Watch Video).

With no proper food, Davinder said they were given a small packet of chips and a packet of juice five times a day. Besides, they were given a roll of half-baked bread, half-baked rice, sweet corn, and cucumber, he said. As a vegetarian, Davinder said he did not eat beef at the detention centre. He said he stayed at the detention centre for 18 days and could take a bath only on two days. "I didn't comb my hair for 18 days," he said. "We were wearing the same clothes, which got dirty during the travel, for 18 days," he added.

It was mentally traumatic to stay in the detention centre, he said. Uncertain about their fate at the detention centre, Davinder, along with some other Sikh immigrants, used to recite 'Chaupai Sahib' and 'Japji Sahib' -- holy texts. Davinder said his family spent Rs 40 lakh to send him to the US. "We are still in shock about what has happened to us," said Davinder, who studied until the 12th grade.

His father runs an electronic goods repair shop in Tanda, Hoshiarpur. When asked what he would do now after being deported, Davinder said he would join his father at the shop. He said he regretted his decision to go to the US by spending such a huge sum. Three batches of deportees have been brought back from the US amid a crackdown by the Donald Trump administration against illegal immigrants. --

