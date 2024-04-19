New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): To generate awareness about the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, particularly amongst the legal fraternity, the Ministry of Law and Justice is organising a conference titled 'India's Progressive Path in the Administration of the Criminal Justice System', on April 20.

The Chief Justice of India, Justice DY Chandrachud, will grace the occasion as the chief guest.

In order to repeal archaic colonial laws and usher in legislation that is citizen-centric and caters to the requirements of a vibrant democracy, three laws have been enacted to overhaul the criminal justice system in the country.

The three laws, i.e., the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023; the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023; and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023, replace the earlier criminal laws, namely, the Indian Penal Code 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872. As notified, these criminal laws are to take effect from July 1.

Other dignitaries to attend the conference include Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State (independent charge) for the Ministry of Law and Justice, R Venkataramani, Attorney General for India, Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Home Secretary, Government of India, among others.

The conference aims to bring out the highlights of the three criminal laws and organise meaningful interactions through technical and question-and-answer sessions. Besides, judges of various courts, advocates, academicians, representatives of law enforcement agencies, police officials, public prosecutors, district administration officials and law students will be participating in the conference.

The day-long conference will start with the inaugural session and conclude with the valedictory session. In between, three technical sessions are being planned, one on each law. The inaugural session will shed light on the overarching objectives of the new criminal law triad. (ANI)

