New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, participated in ITB Berlin 2025, held from March 4 to 6 at Messe Berlin. ITB Berlin (Internationale Tourismus-Borse Berlin) is a major meeting point for the global industry, including tour operators, travel agencies, hoteliers, transport companies, destinations, and tech companies, the ministry said in a release on Friday.

It offers unparalleled networking opportunities, facilitating partnerships and collaborations that help businesses grow and expand into new markets.

The Ambassador of India in the Federal Republic of Germany, HE. Ajit Gupte, inaugurated the India pavilion in the presence of Kandula Durgesh, Minister of Tourism, Andhra Pradesh, and Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi, Minister of Tourism, Madhya Pradesh.

Germany continues to be one of the top ten source markets for inbound tourists to India, with 0.20 million Germans visiting India in 2023. The State Governments of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, and Kerala, amongst others, are participating at ITB to showcase their new destinations and products for the global market.

The Ministry of Tourism is leading a delegation of almost 40 stakeholders from the Indian travel industry to showcase India's vibrant cultural diversity and the vast range of tourism products and immersive experiences.

This initiative aligns with India's strategic goal to enhance inbound tourism and position the country as a premier 365-day global travel destination. The Ministry of Tourism's participation at ITB Berlin provides a significant opportunity for private stakeholders to reconnect and establish business connections with their counterparts and also promote new itineraries and immersive experiences.

The India Pavilion at ITB 2025 showcased India's rich kaleidoscope of cultures, languages, and traditions, each contributing to its rich tourism landscape. It also featured a gamut of niche tourism experiences such as spiritual and wellness, weddings, adventure and ecotourism, and gourmet. The pavilion's theme revolved around sustainable tourism.

The co-exhibitors at the India Pavilion included travel Agents, State Tourism departments from Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh, IRCTC, and other Tourism service providers.

Recently, a gratis tourist visa for foreigners travelling to India under the Chalo India initiative was announced, which is valid until 31 March 2025. The Chalo India initiative was launched by the Prime Minister of India to engage the Indian diaspora in promoting India to their non-Indian friends.

As part of this initiative, the Indian diaspora can invite their non-Indian friends to explore Incredible India's grandeur and visit the country on a gratis e-tourist visa.

A revamped Incredible India digital portal, www.incredibelindia.gov.in, was also launched recently, along with the Incredible India Content Hub. The Incredible India Content Hub is a comprehensive digital repository for the use of a diverse range of stakeholders and travellers. The Incredible India Digital Portal is a tourist-centric, one-stop digital solution designed to enhance the travel experience for visitors to India.

The Mahakumbh, one of the largest and most breathtaking religious congregations in the world, recently concluded at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The sacred event, which lasted about 44 days, reaffirmed India's stature as a global spiritual destination. (ANI)

