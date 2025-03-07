Chennai, March 7: Tamil superstar and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder Vijay on Friday hosted an Iftar party during the holy month of Ramzan in Chennai. The actor-turned-politician wore a skull cap and participated in the evening namaz along with the attendees, before breaking his fast with them. A video of the actor sitting with men who were praying before breaking fast has gone viral on social media. In the video, Vijay could be seen dressed in white, looking attentively as a clergy prays while breaking fast.

The iftar event was organised by his party at the YMCA grounds in Royapettah, Chennai. Several fan pages of the actor posted his picture on X showing him praying with the people he had invited and breaking fast with them. In pictures and videos, fans who attended the Iftar were seen clicking pictures with the actor as he entered the venue. Fans posted various pictures and videos on X and Instagram. Vijay officially launched TVK on February 2, 2024, after years of speculation about his political entry. Ramadan 2025: Thalapathy Vijay Wears Skull Cap As He Hosts Iftar Party in Chennai (See Pics and Watch Video).

He later unveiled the party's flag and symbol at its headquarters in Chennai on August 22, 2024. Since its inception, TVK has gained attention for Vijay's political statements, which have sparked debate among his supporters and political analysts due to perceived contradictions on certain issues. During the party's launch, Vijay positioned TVK against "corruption" and "divisiveness" and announced its participation in the 2026 Assembly elections. However, he refrained from endorsing any party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. ‘Jana Nayagan’ Second Look Out! Thalapathy Vijay Wields a Whip As He Recreates MGR’s Iconic Pose in New Poster (See Pic).

TVK Leader Thalapathy Vijay Hosts Iftar Party in Chennai

Vijay's political credibility has been growing since his fan club, the All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (AITVMI), won 115 out of the 169 seats it contested in the 2021 Tamil Nadu local body elections. This victory set TVK apart from other emerging political parties, such as Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), which failed to win any seats.

