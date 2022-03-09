New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a former Intelligence Bureau officer in Central Delhi's Karol Bagh by luring her on the pretext of giving her a job, police said on Wednesday.

The 60-year-old accused is a friend of the victim's father, they said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Six Bihar Labourers Drugged, Robbed on Train at Bareilly Junction.

According to the police, the girl has completed high school education and is pursuing a beautician course.

On March 7, the accused took her to a hotel and allegedly raped her. He then dropped her back home and warned her against narrating the incident to her parents. However, a day later on Women's Day, the victim mustered the courage to share her ordeal with them.

Also Read | Aviation Stocks Fly High After Ministry Announces to Resume International Flights From March 27; IndiGo Zooms Nearly 8%.

Based on her statement, the accused has been booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. The victim was also counselled, an officer said.

The accused, a resident of Uttam Nagar, has been absconding. Multiple teams have been formed to nab him, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)