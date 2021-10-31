Ashok Nagar, October 31: A 46-year-old woman and her 29-year-old son-in-law were sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment by a session court in Ashok Nagar district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday for filing a rape case against four neighbours. The fake gangrape case was filed in August 2014. The woman and his son-in-law were in relationship. They tried to fabricate their neighbours in the false case as they used to have frequent fights with them. Fake Rape Case: Madras High Court Acquits Man Convicted by Lower Court After Woman Admits to Filing False Complaint.

After the case was filed, the woman's clothes and swabs were taken for further investigation. The neighbours insisted that their DNA samples should be tested. The police collected their DNA samples and got them tested. Cops matched the DNA sample with the swabs of the woman, but none of them got matched. The police then took son-in-law's sample for DNA test, and it got matched, reported The Times of India.

The police then interrogated both the woman and her son-law, Gopal Rajak. During the questioning, they admitted to filing a fake gangrape case against their four neighbours. As per TOI, the woman had a dispute over the installation of a new hand pump. The man also confessed to having a sexual relationship with his mother-in-law. Haryana Honey Trap Case: Woman Registers 'Fake' Rape Case Against Five Youths In Jind, Demands Rs 6 Lakh; Arrested.

"During interrogation, Gopal Rajak confessed that he was in a relationship with Guddi, and they filed a false case to implicate their neighbours, who used to fight with Guddi and Gopal on trivial issues," reported Hindustan Times quoting police officer VP Singh Jat as saying.

Witnesses also told the police that the four accused in the case were not present at the place where the woman alleged that the rape was committed. A chargesheet was then filed against the woman and her son-in-law. Additional sessions judge Mahesh Kumar Chauhan on Wednesday sentenced both to 10 years in jail for implicating the neighbour in the false gangrape case. Both were also sentenced to six months in jail for providing false information to a government official.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2021 12:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).