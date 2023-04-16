Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 16 (PTI) A 10-year-old boy allegedly raped a three-year-old girl at a school in the district, a police official said on Sunday.

The boy has been detained by the police, while the girl has been sent for medical examination.

Also Read | Atiq Ahmed Shot Dead: UP Police Conduct Flag March, Patrolling in Multiple Districts After Murder of Gangster-Turned-Politician, His Brother Ashraf (Watch Video).

Citing the complaint lodged by the girl's family members, police said the girl was taken to the roof of the school and allegedly raped by the boy on Saturday.

The minor boy is a student of class 1, while the girl is a student of playgroup.

Also Read | Atiq Ahmed Shot Dead: Shooters Who Killed Gangster-Turned-Politician, His Brother Ashraf Were Posing as Journalists, Say UP Police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)