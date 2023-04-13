Shahjahanpur, April 13: A 32-year-old man was beaten to death, allegedly on the orders of his boss, and his body was dumped outside at a government hospital in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. A transport businessman, for whom Shivam Johri worked as a manager, is among seven people named in the murder case after a video of the assault went viral.

The video shows Shivam tied to a pole and writhing in pain as a man repeatedly hit him with a rod. Shivam was reportedly accused of theft. According to police, Shivam's body was abandoned at the medical college and hospital on Tuesday night and his family members were informed that he had died of electrocution. UP Shocker: Transport Company Manager Shivam Johri Tortured To Death Over Theft Suspicion in Shahjahanpur, Case Registered After Disturbing Video Surfaces (Graphic Content Warning).

When a police officer examined the body in the hospital, he noticed injuries inconsistent with the claim of electrocution and the probe began. The investigation so far has found that Shivam had been working with transport businessman Bankim Suri for the past seven years.

Graphic Content Warning

In Shahjahanpur, the manager of the transport company, Shivam Johri, was thrashed by a domineering businessman along with his colleagues on suspicion of theft;@Uppolice @shahjahanpurpol pic.twitter.com/UJQdJLDcau — Asif Ansari (@Asifansari9410) April 13, 2023

Recently, a package of prominent business Kanhiya Hosiery went missing. Several employees of the transporters were allegedly assaulted on the suspicion of theft. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Autorickshaw Driver Rapes Woman Near Mahape, Kills Her After She Threatens To Scream if He Did Not Pay Rs 1,000; Arrested.

The owner of Kanhiya Hosiery, Neeraj Gupta, is among the seven accused in the murder case. Police have also seized a car from the premises of Kanhiya Hosiery and it is suspected to be linked to the crime. The police spokesman said that the body has been sent for post mortem and further action will take place when the report comes in.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2023 03:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).