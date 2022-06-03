Hyderabad, Jun 3 (PTI) A teenage girl, who visited a pub here, allegedly faced misbehaviour from some juveniles she met there, police said on Friday.

Also Read | 2nd High Level Economic Consultation Between the US and Bangladesh Held in … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

She, along with a friend, went to the pub in a posh area and she met a group of juveniles there, the police said.

While the friend stayed back in the pub, she went out in a car with some of the teenage boys, they said.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: 5% DA Hike Confirmed in July? Here's An Update on Dearness Allowance For Government Employees.

When her parents questioned her about being dull and some scratch-marks on her neck, she told them that some boys had misbehaved with her, the police said.

The alleged incident happened on May 28 and her father lodged a complaint with the police on May 31. A case of outraging the modesty of a woman was registered, the police said.

The girl was sent to a 'Bharosa' support centre for women and children of the city police as she is a minor.

Based on her interaction with the 'Bharosa' personnel, the police suspected rape and said there is a possibility of altering the case by invoking charges of rape.

Efforts were on to identify the suspects based on CCTV footage and others, they said.

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in a release, claimed that there have been reports about the involvement of AIMIM and TRS leaders in the matter.

He took strong exception to the accused not being arrested even five days after the alleged incident. BJP held a dharna at the jurisdictional police station over the issue.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)