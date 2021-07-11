Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): Mumbai police on Saturday informed that a rickshaw driver has been arrested for molesting a 16-year-old girl in Mumbai's Juhu area.

According to police, the accused is a 23-year-old rickshaw driver.

"A 23-year-old rickshaw driver was arrested for molesting a 16-year-old girl in Mumbai's Juhu area," said police.

Further Mumbai police informed that a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (ANI)

