Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): A minor girl was allegedly raped by unknown miscreant in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, police said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a manhunt to nab the suspect.

ASP Civil Lines Amrit Jain said an incident of rape of a minor girl has come to light, and a team has been formed to trace and nab the accused.

"A case in this regard has been registered at the Jawan police station under relevant sections of IPC. The accused is currently on the run. We have launched a manhunt to nab the suspect," ASP said.

"The statement and medical examination of the victim have been done. Teams have been formed and arrests along with charges will be ensured soon," he said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

