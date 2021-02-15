Patna, Feb 15 (PTI) A low-magnitude earthquake hit parts of Bihar on Monday night, though no damage was reported.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors measured 3.5 on the Richter scale and were felt around 9.23 pm.

The epicentre was close to the state capital, at a depth of five km, it said.

The tremors were mild enough to go unnoticed by a large section of the population here.

However, as the news spread, social media users swung into action, coming out with 'stay safe' messages.

"Tremors felt in Patna. I wish everyone safety and plead all to be attentive, take safety precautions and move to safe open spaces if needed," leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav tweeted.

