Kolkata, Apr 3 (PTI) A group of miscreants pelted stones at a steel manufacturing unit in Jalpaiguri district of North Bengal, damaging doors and windows of the facility, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place within the Magarsuba industry cluster on Saturday night and investigation is underway to nab the culprits, they said.

Also Read | BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Says, ‘Anjanadri Hill in Karnataka Is the Birthplace of Lord Hanuman’.

Rohit Bindal, the owner of the unit, said the sudden attack on the steel-making facility has created panic among other factory owners in the cluster about its security and safety.

West Bengal Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee said the district administration has been asked to take stern action against those involved in this act of “hooliganism”.

Also Read | SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch Likely to Be Questioned on NSE Scam by Parliamentary Panel.

“Industrialists need not fear such stray incidents,” he asserted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)