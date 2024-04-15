Gondia (Maharashtra), Apr 15 (PTI) In a major relief, forest officials on Monday traced a missing tigress in Nawegaon Nagzira Reserve in Maharashtra's Gondia district and re-attached the GPS collar after tranquillising her.

The big cat, identified as NT3, was translocated from the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) and released into the wild in Nawegaon Nagzira Reserve on April 11.

Forest authorities on Sunday said they had recovered the GPS collar of the feline and launched a search.

"The tigress was found in the Navegaon Nagzira Reserve on Monday morning. She was tranquilised and the satellite GPS collar was reinstalled on her neck. She was later released in the wild," an official said.

The movement of the NT 3 tigress is being monitored round-the-clock by experts and a team of trained persons through satellite GPS collar and VHF, he added.

