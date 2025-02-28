Lawngtlai (Mizoram) [India], February 28 (ANI): In a significant move, Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police conducted intelligence-based joint operations in Mizoram, leading to the apprehension of three individuals and the recovery of arms and ammunition.

On February 27, security forces launched an operation based on specific intelligence inputs in Lawngtlai town, Lawngtlai district. This operation resulted in the arrest of two individuals and the recovery of ammunition.

In another operation in the general area of Saiha, one individual was apprehended along with a .22mm Air Carbine and ammunition.

The apprehended individuals and recovered items have been handed over to Mizoram Police for further legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, the security forces conducted various search operations in the hill and valley districts' fringe and vulnerable areas.

On Thursday, the members of 'Arambai Tengol'- a Meitei organisation--surrendered their arms to the state government of Manipur.

The move follows their meeting with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on February 25.

Following Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla's appeal and joint public awareness efforts by the District Police, Assam Rifles and CRPF, people in Manipur have begun surrendering illegally held weapons.

On Tuesday, the public surrendered 87 weapons to the following places in the Churachandpur, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kangpokpi, Jiribam, and Imphal West Districts.

According to a police station, one pompi with 10 ft in length (likely 84mm), another pompi (likely 51mm improvised Mortar), three pompi bombs (destroyed in situ) and three IEDs (approx 5.5 kg) with detonator (destroyed in situ) were recovered from the general area of H. Monjang village under MRH police station in Tengnoupal District.

Earlier, according to a release by the Ministry of Defense, the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of the Indian Army, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, visited Manipur on Monday and Tuesday to gain a comprehensive understanding of the situation along the Indo-Myanmar Border (IMB) and insights into the status of ongoing border infrastructure developments in the state. (ANI)

