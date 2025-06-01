Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], June 1 (ANI): Continuing the fight against the drug menace, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Friday seized 9.72 kg of Methamphetamine tablets from a vehicle in Seling, Mizoram, on the Aizawl-Champhai Highway (NH-6) and arrested one person, according to the official statement from Ministry of Finance.

The seized tablets have an estimated value of Rs. 9.72 crore in the international illicit drug market.

The officials of DRI found 10 packets containing the contraband drug concealed ingeniously in a cavity/chamber on the rear seat.

According to the official, the recovered contraband drug and the vehicle have been seized, and one person has been arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the contraband drug was smuggled into Mizoram from Myanmar through the Zokhawthar sector of the Indo-Myanmar border.

Since January 2025, DRI has seized over Rs. 72 crore worth of Methamphetamine and Heroin in Mizoram and has arrested seven persons.

The NDPS Act prescribes stringent punishment to offenders, including rigorous imprisonment up to 10 years.

Earlier on May 30, the Amritsar Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) recovered foreign currency amounting to USD 41,400, approximately Rs. 35.40 lakh, from a passenger at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Punjab, officials said.

The passenger was intercepted on Thursday (May 29) while attempting to smuggle the currency on Air India Express Flight IX 191, travelling from Amritsar to Dubai.

According to a press release, the foreign currency was cleverly concealed in another bag in the main check-in baggage. Upon preliminary examination, it was found that the seized currency was unaccounted for and far exceeded the permissible limits as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines.

The currency was seized under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

The initial investigation indicates that the accused was involved in the illegal smuggling of foreign currency for monetary gain. Further investigation is currently underway, the release said. (ANI)

