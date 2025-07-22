Aizawl, Jul 22 (PTI) Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh was officially inducted as the chief patron of the state Bharat Scouts and Guides during a formal ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor emphasised the importance of the scouts and guides movement, describing it as one of the world's largest voluntary, non-political, and educational youth movements, Raj Bhavan sources said.

Also Read | Fact Check: Is Government Inviting Applications for International Sports Awards and Indian Sports Awards 2025? Centre Debunks Fake Website.

Highlighting its origins in India in 1909, he underscored its role in shaping character, discipline, and a spirit of community service among young people.

He noted that over 67 million youth in 216 countries are presently engaged in the movement, living by the motto: "Once a Scout or Guide, always a Scout or Guide".

Also Read | Chhatarpur: Minor Girl Accidentally Swallows Magnet While Playing at Home in MP, Doctor Successfully Removes Foreign Object Without Surgery.

Singh also reflected on the significant contributions of the Lushai Scout Troop, founded in 1932, which has played a pioneering role in Mizoram's Scouting history. He stressed that the movement extends far beyond uniforms and badges—it is about cultivating responsible, resilient, and service-minded citizens.

He said that the movement instils purpose, leadership, and a sense of duty towards society in an era marked by digital distractions and individualism.

Accepting the role of chief patron, the governor pledged to work earnestly to advance the scouts and guides movement across the state.

He urged for collective efforts to ensure that youth from every district, village, and school become active participants, with the ultimate goal of nurturing future-ready leaders who will uphold the pride of the state and the nation.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)