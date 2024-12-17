Aizawl, Dec 17 (PTI) The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has staked claim to form a board in the 20-member Chakma Autonomous District Council in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, a party leader said on Tuesday.

The ZPM, which has become the largest party after five MNF members changed sides, is still short of the majority mark to constitute a board in the council, he said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Recruitment Exam 2024: Candidate Gets 101.66 Marks Out of 100 Due to Adoption of 'Normalisation' Process; Job Aspirants Protest.

Now, the ZPM has the support of 10 members, one short of the majority mark of 11, to form the board.

"Ten ZPM members led by Mohan Chakma met Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Monday at Raj Bhavan here to stake their claim to form the next board in the Chakma Autonomous District Council," the leader said.

Also Read | Stock Market Update: Markets Decline in Early Trade Dragged by Reliance, HDFC Bank; Caution Ahead of US Fed Rate Decision.

The delegation submitted a letter to the governor, asserting their majority in the council, he said.

Kambhampati is expected to decide on the matter soon, he said.

The autonomous council has been witnessing a stalemate after the removal of the Mizo Nation Front (MNF)-led body headed by chief executive member (CEM) Rasik Mohan Chakma last week.

Chakma was removed through a no-confidence motion on December 11.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)