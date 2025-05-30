Deoria (UP), May 30 (PTI) A 35-year-old mobile phone dealer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his rented house in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district on Friday, police said.

According to police, Ajit Shah, a resident of Rampur Bujurg village, had been living in a rented house in Salahabad locality of Salempur town with his wife and two children.

Also Read | Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Dasher Friday Lottery Result of May 30 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Family members have alleged that Ajit had purchased a plot of land in Salahabad over a year ago.

Although the land was formally registered in his name, the seller allegedly kept demanding additional money in the name of handing over the possession, even after Ajit had already paid lakhs of rupees, the police said, citing the family's claims.

Also Read | Elena Rybakina vs Jelena Ostapenko, French Open 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Women’s Singles Third Round Roland Garros Tennis Match?.

The family also claimed that this ongoing pressure and financial stress had left him distressed.

The incident occurred around 9 am on Friday.

According to the family, Ajit returned home and went to his room to rest. When his wife later went to call him, she found him hanging from the ceiling fan. With the help of neighbours, the family rushed him to the Salempur Community Health Centre. However, he was declared dead on arrival.

Salempur police said that after conducting the mandatory inquest proceedings, the body was sent to Deoria district hospital for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death is underway, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)