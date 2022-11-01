Bhopal, November 1: An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hit Jabalpur and adjoining districts of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning, an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. There was no report so far of any loss of life or property. Earthquake in Jabalpur Today? Worried Netizens Tweet After Estimated Magnitude of 4.5 Quake Felt in Madhya Pradesh City.

The moderate earthquake was experienced at 8.43 am in parts of Jabalpur, Dindori, Mandla, Anuppur, Balaghat and Umaria districts, IMD scientist Ved Prakash said. Earthquake in Pakistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.8 Hits Islamabad, No Casualties Reported.

Its epicentre was near Dindori, at a depth of 10 kilometres, he said.

