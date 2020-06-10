India News | Modi Discusses COVID-19 Pandemic with Cambodian PM

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the COVID-19 pandemic with his Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen on Wednesday and conveyed India's commitment to further strengthening its relationship with the Southeast Asian country in all areas.

"India shares deep cultural and historical links with Cambodia -- an important partner in our extended neighbourhood," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Also Read | Best Togaf Certification Training in India.

Modi said he conveyed to Prime Minister Hun Sen India's commitment to further strengthening its relationship with Cambodia in all areas.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)