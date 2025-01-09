New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday alleged that the Narendra Modi government has made the Goods and Services Tax (GST) a means of "looting" the hard-earned money of the poor and middle class and demanded that it end this "tax terrorism" and "loot" in the upcoming Union Budget.

Kharge further alleged that nine types of rates make GST "complex and absurd" and not a "good and simple tax".

"Call it 'Gabbar Singh Tax' or 'Household Destruction Tax' or 'Give Sitharaman Tax'! Whatever name we call BJP's GST, one thing is certain -- the Modi government has made GST a means of looting the hard-earned money of the poor and the middle class," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

The GST is a tax on public consumption, said the Congress chief, adding that the Modi government rubs salt into their wounds by celebrating record GST collections.

"Two-thirds of the total GST -- i.e. 64 per cent -- comes from the pockets of the poor and the middle class but only 3 per cent GST is collected from the billionaires. The Corporate Tax rate has been reduced from 30 per cent to 22 per cent," he said.

Kharge said GST has been imposed on 36 agricultural products of farmers for the first time. Even 18 percent GST has to be paid on the premiums of Life Insurance and Health Insurance, he said.

The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha also said Income Tax collection increased by 240 per cent and GST collection increased by 177 per cent in the last five years.

"The Congress party demands that in the upcoming general budget, the Modi government should put an end to 'tax terrorism' and looting of the public," Kharge said in his post.

The Congress also highlighted the problems faced by the people and businesses due to the imposition of GST and held press conferences in 12 cities across the country.

