Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 15 (ANI): West Bengal Assembly Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative, particularly the survey on demographic changes and the warning to expel infiltrators from India. Adhikari believes these actions are significant gains for the nation.

He supported the PM's warning to expel infiltrators, citing Mamata Banerjee's failure to provide land for 540 km of border fencing, which has led to Rohingyas and Muslims from Bangladesh encroaching on Indian land.

Speaking to reporters, Suvendu Adhikari said, "The Prime Minister Modi's special initiative today to conduct a survey on demographic changes and his warning to expel infiltrators from India are the biggest gains for us. Nation First, we must protect our country. Mamata Banerjee did not provide land for 540 km of border fencing, which is why Rohingyas and Muslims from Bangladesh are encroaching on our land."

PM Modi announced the launch of a 'High-Power Demography Mission' during his address to the nation on Independence Day.

Adhikari accused these infiltrators of grabbing tribal lands in tribal areas, exacerbating local tensions. He highlighted several key achievements under PM Modi's leadership, including the abrogation of Article 370, the construction of the Ram Mandir, abolition of Triple Talaq, the enactment of the Waqf Bill, and the implementation of One Nation, One Election.

"In tribal areas, these illegal infiltrators are grabbing tribal lands...The Prime Minister abrogated Article 370. During his tenure, the Ram Mandir was built in Ayodhya. Triple talaq was abolished. The Waqf Bill has been passed under his leadership. This Prime Minister will bring One Nation, One Election in India, 'Modi hai to mumkin hai," he further said.

PM Modi, on Friday, from the ramparts of Red Fort, announced the launch of a 'High-Power Demography Mission', citing concerns over demographic changes in border areas and said that it is a threat to national security.

PM Modi warned against infiltrators affecting the livelihoods of Indian youth, targeting the sisters and daughters, and misleading tribal communities to seize land.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned the nation about a conspiracy aiming to change India's demography and said, "I would like to alert the nation about a concern, a challenge. Under a well-thought-out conspiracy, the country's demography is being changed, and the seeds of a new crisis are being sown. Infiltrators are snatching away the livelihood of the youth of my country. Infiltrators are targeting the sisters and daughters of my country. This will not be tolerated. These infiltrators mislead innocent tribal and capture their land. The country will not tolerate this."

He further noted that changing democracy is a national threat. He said, "When demographic change takes place in border areas, it causes a threat to national security...No country can hand it over to infiltrators...So, I would like to say that we have decided to start a 'High-Power Demography Mission'..."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour at the Red Fort on the 79th Independence Day. (ANI)

