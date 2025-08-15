Is PM Narendra Modi-Led Government Providing Free Laptops to Students? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Viral Message

Mumbai, August 15: A message is going viral on social media, claiming that the Central Government, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is providing free laptops to students. However, the viral message, with a link that claims that the Central Government is giving free laptops to the students, is fake, the Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check unit (PIB Fact Check) said on Friday, August 15. Has India Introduced the ‘QuantumAl’ Investment Platform? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Facebook Ad.

PIB Fact Check took to social media to debunk the claim, labelling it fake and warning citizens not to click on the fraudulent link included in the message.

“This message is fake. The URL is fraudulent. Do not click on suspicious links. Always verify such claims through official sources,” PIB Fact Check stated in a post on X, formerly Twitter. Free Medical Consultation at Home? PIB Fact Check Finds Claim As True, Says Citizens Across India Can Consult Doctors via ‘eSanjeevani OPD’ Teleconsultation System.

Fact Check: Is PM Narendra Modi-Led Government Really Providing Free Laptops to Students?

Beware of Fraudsters❗️ A message is being circulated with a link claiming that the central government is providing free laptops to students.#PIBFactCheck ❌ This message is #fake 🚫 Do not click on suspicious links ▶️ Always verify information through official sources pic.twitter.com/ouEcHnPyjD — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 15, 2025

The PIB Fact Check has urged citizens to remain vigilant against online scams and misinformation, particularly those that misuse government branding or imagery to mislead the public. For verified information, the public is advised to refer only to government websites ending in “.gov.in” and follow official channels for announcements.

