Bengaluru, Nov 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid floral tributes to the statue of saint-poet Kanaka Dasa on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Anti-Bomb Squad Removes Gelatin Sticks Found Floating on River in Raigad, Calls It 'Dummy Bomb'; Probe Underway (Watch Video).

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Bengaluru, To Unveil Nadaprabhu Kempegowda's 108-Feet Tall Bronze Statue; Inaugurate Airport's Terminal 2.

Modi, on his arrival in the city to take part in various events, visited Legislators Home premises, near the Vidhana Soudha, to pay tributes to Kanaka Dasa.

He also paid respects to the statue of Maharshi Valmiki, the author of the epic Ramayana, in the vicinity.

Kanaka Dasa, whose birth anniversary is being celebrated today, is a renowned name in the field of 'Kirtanas' and 'Ugabhoga' (Carnatic music compositions in the Kannada language).

Born as Thimmappa Nayaka in 1509, he grew to become a celebrated philosopher, poet, and musician. Every year his birth anniversary is celebrated as 'Kanaka Jayanti' in the state and a regional public holiday is observed.

Niranjanananda Puri Swamiji of Kaginele Kanaka Guru Peetha and Valmiki Prasannananda Swamiji, were present on the occasion, along with Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, several of his cabinet colleagues, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and state Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri.

Both Kanaka Dasa and Valmiki are highly revered in the state, especially by Kuruba and Valmiki (ST) communities respectively.

This event of PM paying respects to both these personalities, is also being seen in some quarters with a political prism ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls, as Kuruba and Valmiki communities hold the key for victory in a number of constituencies in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)