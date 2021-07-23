New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The momentum of climate action can be accelerated only when there is enough financial and technological support to developing nations, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Friday.

Speaking virtually on the second day of the environment ministerial meet at the 16th G20 Summit 2021, Yadav, leading the Indian delegation, reiterated that the promised support to developing countries has not been delivered.

"While the promised support, on the basis of which developing countries have taken ambitious targets and have ratified the Paris Agreement, was not delivered, we find that new benchmarks for global climate ambition and climate leadership are being proposed," the minister was quoted as saying in a tweet by the ministry of environment.

"In a session on 'Paris Aligned Financial Flow' at the ongoing G20 summit, India stated that the momentum of #ClimateAction can only be accelerated when there is enough support through means of implementation, including finance and technology," Yadav was quoted as saying.

The meeting is underway and is likely to conclude later in the evening, the ministry sources said.

The two-day G20 Environment Ministerial Meeting held at Naples, Italy was attended virtually by Yadav.

