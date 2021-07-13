New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): More than 39.46 crore (39,46,94,020) vaccine doses have been provided to the States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 12,00,000 doses are in the pipeline, informed the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 37,55,38,390 doses (as per data available at 8 AM today), said the ministry.

According to it, more than 1.91 Cr (1,91,55,630) balance and unutilised COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered.

It further stated that the Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, said the ministry.

It further stated that as part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs, it added. (ANI)

